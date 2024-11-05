Grown Up Group to Discuss Key Supply Agreements

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited (HK:1842) has released an update.

Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss and approve revisions to their existing and new framework supply agreements. These agreements, which outline sales and financial projections for the coming years, are crucial for the company’s strategic planning and growth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these pivotal resolutions.

For further insights into HK:1842 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.