Growing Up Poor: 13 Ways You’re Taught To Never Waste Money

Growing up poor or with very limited resources can deeply define the way you view money as an adult. What someone else might see as an acceptable way to use or spend money — like dining out multiple times a week or buying expensive dishes — you might see as an egregious waste. At the very least, you might be surprised by the many ways in which people are willing to toss out or replace something that’s still perfectly acceptable or could have had further use in favor of something new.

See: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Shares 8 Tips To Save Money Every Month

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Everyone’s money habits and behaviors are different, and things change as you get older. But if you grew up without much money, here are some ways in which you may have been taught to never waste what you do have — even as an adult.

Never Waste Food

One of the biggest lessons from growing up with little money is that you should never waste food — even when money is no longer as much of a concern.

“I grew up in the Bronx and we had limited resources, so I learned how to make money go further and not waste it,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com. “My grandparents grew up in the Great Depression, and they impressed the importance of not wasting money or food. Even now, if I don’t feel like eating everything on my plate, I can hear my grandma scolding me!”

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Save or Invest Everything

When you have limited resources in your youth, chances are that you’re resistant to spending when you don’t need to. Some people will try to save every dollar they can, while others will cautiously invest. Even when there’s extra money for discretionary purchases, those who grew up with less money are more likely to spend it on memories rather than material items.

“Today, thankfully, I feel financially comfortable, but the truth is none of us knows how world events can change things in an instant,” said Lieberman. “We all just lived through a pandemic and many of us who thought we were doing OK were suddenly without an income. These realities remind me not to waste money but to invest it, save it and use it for experiences and goods that are really impactful, vital or important to me.”

Don’t Always Go With the First Option

Whether the goal is to get a cheaper insurance plan or to find a more affordable apartment rental, another life lesson that comes with having limited money is to never go with the first option just because it’s convenient. After all, the first option may very well be more expensive than the second or even the third.

“I immigrated to the United States from South Korea when I was 9 years old. I grew up poor and started working at 14 years old,” said Jung Seh, CFP, financial advisor at Bogart Wealth. “l was responsible for not only my own finances but even helped my parents manage their finances since there were language barriers. I became very resourceful. My No. 1 piece of advice is to seek help. Don’t settle for the first answer.”

Choose Quality Over Quantity

When resources are limited, you’re more likely to focus on quality over quantity. After all, if you’re only able to buy one of something, you want it to be something that does what it’s supposed to and that lasts.

“I cut spending as much as possible in areas that just aren’t important to me,” said Lieberman. “However, I’ve also learned to pay for quality whenever possible. Because cheap in the short run can often cost more in replacements.”

Do Your Research To Avoid Wasted Money

Another way to ensure you’re not wasting money is to do your research before purchasing anything. This can help you get the best quality while giving you the confidence that you’re spending your hard-earned money on something that matters.

“Name brands don’t always equal higher quality, so I do my research,” said Lieberman. “As an example, I spent as much as I could afford on a high-quality mattress. I read reviews and then I took a few hours and actually laid down on each mattress in the store. Deep sleep is important to me. It makes me feel better and helps me be my best during my workday to earn money.”

Seek Help When You Need It

Growing up poor also teaches you to seek help or existing resources that can save you money when you need them.

“I put myself through college and was able to get grants with help from financial assistance advisors,” said Seh. “When I started working, I talked to employees and HR to maximize benefits. I looked for housing programs when I rented my first apartment. I helped my parents apply for various low-income benefits. There are so many resources to help you through every stage of your life — take advantage of them.”

Take Care of Your Things

If you don’t have much growing up, you’re usually taught the value of taking care of what you do have. This is another lesson that can last well into adulthood, if not for the rest of your life.

“A habit I’ve developed that helps me save money is to take good care of my products,” said Lieberman. “For instance, I’ll splurge on expensive footwear and shirts, but only if I know they’re a classic style and that I can make them last for years.”

Wait To Buy Things

As a child in a low-income household, you’re often taught to wait and really consider whether you want or need something before you get it. This could mean leaving it on the shelf until you finish your shopping trip, and then going back for it if it’s still important to you. Or it could mean sleeping on it for a few days or weeks before you buy it. Whatever the case, self-control is a major way of avoiding wasted money.

“Another habit I’ve had since childhood to save money is to have self-control,” said Lieberman. “I try to wait to buy things when they’re on sale, instead of just when I feel like I want it.”

Resist Impulse Purchases

Succumbing to impulse buys is a surefire way of spending money that you could have saved or invested elsewhere — and it’s something people who grow up with limited resources are taught not to do.

“Don’t impulse buy. Search elsewhere for cheaper prices. Think about the opportunity cost. How much satisfaction is it going to bring you, for how long, and is the price worth it?” said Seh. “Keep yourself away from temptation. Make a list of things you will need at the store so you don’t find yourself wandering around and buying unnecessary things. Don’t walk into that luxury bag store!”

Avoid Services of Convenience

Convenience often comes with a higher price tag. Avoiding certain services that offer convenience — like food delivery — is another opportunity to not waste money.

Don’t Buy Drinks or Appetizers

Dining out is a luxury, so people who grew up in a household with limited resources often find ways to cut costs there.

“When I dine out, I don’t buy drinks other than soda,” said Seh. “I don’t buy appetizers, because they cost almost as much as a meal. I try to use rewards program[s] wherever possible.”

Do What You Can Yourself

Another life lesson in ways to avoid wasting money is to do everything that makes sense to do yourself.

“Anything I can do myself, I do myself,” said Seh. “I rarely use the dry cleaners; I don’t get my nails done. I only get my hair done 2-3 times a year, and I trim my own hair in between.”

Only Buy What You Need

Last but not least, growing up with limited resources teaches a person to buy only what they need. Even when money troubles are a thing of the past, this is a lesson that’s bound to stick with you for years to come.

“I learned the value of prioritizing where to spend,” said Lieberman. “It was made clear to me that I couldn’t have everything I wanted.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Growing Up Poor: 13 Ways You’re Taught To Never Waste Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.