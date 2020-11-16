Growing Through a Crisis: Stay Focused on the Future

By Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer, SEI

The current pandemic brings with it economic uncertainty and one of the largest tests of leadership in more than a decade. It’s critical that corporate leaders maintain—and even accelerate—investments in research and development (R&D). Companies that are in a position to invest—and do so—tend to fare far better in times of crisis and beyond.

The global economic shock and annual drop in GDP caused by the pandemic was three times greater than the 2008 financial crisis1. During periods of economic crisis, many corporate leaders reduce expenses to make their operations leaner, conserve cash and protect short-term profitability. Growth in global R&D spending has historically slowed during recessionary periods. According to Booz Allen, global R&D spending rose just 5.7 percent in 2008, down from a 10 percent increase the prior year.

That approach can be short-sighted, as cutting budgets like R&D spending can hamper a company’s long-term growth and ability to weather future storms. While R&D programs vary widely from industry to industry, most people agree that it’s important to consider three key areas when prioritizing investments: preparedness, talent and strategic partnerships.

Preparedness

Leading with a steady hand in difficult times comes down to the strength of business continuity plans, and the pandemic continues to stress-test these for corporate leaders. Those that invested the time and resources to participate in business continuity and disaster recovery exercises—both in-house and within their industries—tended to be better positioned to quickly respond when the crisis hit and effectively transition their workforce into a remote environment, maintaining operational quality.

A crucial element of business continuity planning is making investments in technology infrastructure or engaging service providers who have done so. The pandemic has put a spotlight on the increased demand for a seamless remote technology infrastructure and processes, and heightened security capabilities across the entire enterprise. These investments pay off for outsourcing providers to service clients without missing a beat—specifically in a remote work environment. Those, who have invested in these necessary tools and practices, give clients the peace of mind that the lights will still turn on and enable them to focus on their own workforce and customers. The ability to increase client engagement in a digital environment also can go a long way to increase client satisfaction and the opportunity for continued growth.

Financial strength also supports preparedness. It’s imperative for CFOs to have a plan for how to adjust, if necessary, spending levels and maintain strong liquidity if a crisis hits. The average CFO has a tenure of about 5.1 years2, so many of today’s CFOs were likely not in their positions during the 2008 financial crisis. With a plan established for an economic crisis, the decisions about which budgets can be trimmed, which are ironclad and where to increase investments become straightforward.

Talent

A company is as strong as its workforce, and employees’ health and safety should always be a top priority. Investing in employee benefits, such as waiving copays for Covid testing and providing flexible child care options for working parents, demonstrates an empathetic approach to understanding the current demands on employees’ lives.

While it’s important to consistently shore up operational integrity, providing interactive technology tools to the workforce is critical. For many, this year began with company social events and casual hallway conversations. Identifying and providing the appropriate collaboration tools to replace physical interactions with their virtual equivalents is critical for employee engagement.

Likewise, technology plays a key role in providing training and development opportunities for current employees, as well as remotely onboarding new members of the workforce. Investing in employees’ professional growth and a hiring strategy during a crisis reinforces a workforce that helps drive a company’s ability to seize market opportunities that arise in the midst of crises.

A teamwork orientation and diversity of talent contribute to a strong foundation that can withstand unforeseen shocks. Morale is bolstered by frequent communications from leadership during times of crisis, health and lifestyle resources, and their own experience with the company’s technology and infrastructure. All of this supports company growth.

Strategic Partnerships

When it comes to R&D, identifying and maintaining the right strategic partnerships and engaging clients can be key difference makers—particularly amid a crisis. The reality is that you need strong business partners and involved clients to deliver on innovation’s promise.

In fact, some of the most revolutionary companies and products were born during trying times. As a result of Y2K, many companies evaluated their software systems, retired legacy technologies and modernized their platforms. The tech crisis also left behind creative destruction. Apple unveiled the first iPod—a predecessor to the iPhone—in October 2001. The turn of the century sparked nearly two decades of explosive growth and innovation for those who identified opportunity in the wake of a crisis.

Active venture capital programs and forming strategic partnerships with industry-leading incubators and accelerators can also cultivate areas of opportunity. Companies that prioritize both internal advancement and incubating early-stage projects can be best positioned to emerge from economic crises in a position of strength.

Crises can breed opportunity and positive change. The very nature of work is in a state of transformation, and companies across the globe have had no choice but to evolve. While it’s too early to predict how companies adapted their R&D spending as a result of the pandemic, projects and initiatives that drive new innovations and market opportunities are critical for companies to maintain resiliency and a competitive edge during—and after—periods of uncertainty.

1Chief Economist of IHS Markit

2Korn Ferry

