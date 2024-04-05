A growing share of financial advisors are outsourcing their investment management to third parties

Source: The Wall Street Journal

A recent Wall Street Journal piece highlights a major trend in wealth management: over 80% of fee-based advisors are now utilizing model portfolios to outsource investment decisions—a surge fueled by asset flows hitting a record $7.96 trillion in April, up from $6.44 trillion just a year ago. This shift is driven largely by the rise of cost-effective ETFs, automated rebalancing, and a desire to focus more on client relationships and holistic financial planning.

Read the full article here: More Financial Advisers Are Outsourcing Investment Decisions

Why this matters for you:

Time & Resource Optimization Outsourcing portfolio construction frees up your bandwidth to focus on what truly moves the needle, client relationships, tax planning, and holistic advisory work.

Efficiency Through Model Portfolios These turnkey ETF-based models streamline investment execution and rebalance automatically, exactly what the WSJ calls a core driver of this growth.

How Astoria OCIO Stands Out

Decade plus long Track Record Since 2010, we've managed our ETF-based Multi Asset Risk Strategy (MARS), designed to deliver diversified exposure with dynamic risk controls, tax efficiency, and cost discipline.(View Fact Sheet).

Institutional grade Expertise Our Founder, CEO & CIO John Davi has been constructing robust model portfolios since 2000, starting on the Merrill Lynch Model Portfolio Team. That same methodological rigor is baked into every aspect of Astoria's OCIO solutions

Curious to see how Astoria can complement your practice?

Register for Astoria's Macro Summit

On October 20, 2025, Astoria is back at Nasdaq MarketSite in NYC for the 2025 Macro Summit. This excellent opportunity offers insight into macroeconomic expertise, optimal portfolio construction, and quant/ factor investing. Expect deep dives on macro trends, portfolio construction, and cutting edge ETF strategies.

Register under the Macro Summit section of our website.

Hear from our growing panel of speakers:

Thanks to a growing number of sponsors:

