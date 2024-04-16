Growing Market for Secondaries for Private Credit

Over the last decade, private credit has boomed, growing from $435 billion to $1.7 trillion. One consequence of this has been a growing marketplace for private credit secondaries. Currently, the private credit secondary market is estimated to be worth $30 billion, but it’s forecast to exceed $50 billion by 2027.

The secondary market is where private credit investors can sell their stake early. It’s natural that as allocations to private credit have increased, there is now a need for liquidity, which is provided through the secondary market. Most of it is driven by investors looking to rebalance their holdings. Another benefit is that it can potentially provide diversification to private credit investors. Some managers are now fundraising for funds dedicated to the private credit secondary market, such as Apollo Global Management and Pantheon.

There is also an analogue between the private equity secondary market and the private credit secondary market. Although the private equity secondary market is more mature and larger at $100 billion, with many more established funds in the space. According to Craig Bergstrom, managing partner and CIO of Corbin Capital Partners, “I don't think private credit secondaries will ever get to be as big asprivate equity secondaries And I don't think they'll even get to be as large as private credit is in proportion to private equity because the duration is shorter.”

Finsum: A consequence of the boom in private credit is a growing and active market for secondaries. It’s evolving similarly to the secondary market in private equity and is forecast to exceed $50 billion by 2027.

