AZN

Growing evidence on Oxford shot should guide other countries, vaccine chief says

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Real-world data on the effectiveness of Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in older people from its rollout in Britain should help inform decision making in other countries, Oxford Vaccine Group Director Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday.

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Real-world data on the effectiveness of Oxford and AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine in older people from its rollout in Britain should help inform decision making in other countries, Oxford Vaccine Group Director Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday.

Asked if other countries should look at real world data from Public Health England, Pollard said: "I think that the scientific committees in each of these countries will be doing exactly that over the days ahead.

"The strength of evidence that we're now seeing... all of that is being accessed by scientific committees in different countries, and I'm sure will help support their decision making," he told BBC radio.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters