Growing AI Demand & Diversified End Markets Lift EMCOR's Q2 Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported exceptional second-quarter 2026 financial results with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year.



The quarterly performance was mainly driven by disciplined project execution, favorable project mix and solid demand in key end markets, resulting in elevated contributions from its four reportable segments - U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, U.S. Building Services and U.S. Industrial Services.



(read more: EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based Growth, Stock Up)

AI Infrastructure & Record Backlog Strengthen Growth

EMCOR exited the second quarter with record remaining performance obligations (RPOs) of $17.14 billion, representing a 43.9% year-over-year increase and 29.3% from year-end 2025. The construction segments accounted for most of the balance, with $9.31 billion in mechanical construction and $6.33 billion in electrical construction. The backlog expansion was broad-based, with particularly strong growth across network & communications, water & wastewater, healthcare and institutional markets.



According to management, investments in AI infrastructure and digital transformation are generating unprecedented activity within the network & communications market, where demand for mission-critical facilities remains exceptionally strong. EME also continues to benefit from its ability to secure large-scale, complex projects across multiple customers, geographies and skilled trades, reflecting disciplined bidding and execution capabilities.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Importantly, the record RPOs provide significant revenue visibility heading into the second half of 2026 and beyond. Management believes the diverse backlog, combined with sustained customer investments in AI-driven infrastructure and essential public projects, positions EMCOR to continue converting project awards into profitable growth while maintaining pricing discipline and operational excellence across its construction platforms.

Strategic Acquisitions Expand Data Center Capabilities & Geographic Reach

EMCOR significantly strengthened its long-term competitive positioning through an active acquisition strategy during the second quarter. The company completed or signed definitive agreements for five electrical contracting businesses — B&B Electric, Sidney Electric, Giles Electric, Schmidt Electric and Connelly Electric — which together generated approximately $625 million in trailing 12-month revenues and $105 million in EBITDA. The acquisitions expand EMCOR's footprint across Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida, Texas and Illinois, and deepen capabilities in high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, institutional, manufacturing & industrial, and network & communications markets.



Management emphasized that beyond expanding local market presence, these companies can be integrated into EMCOR's broader customer network and increasingly deployed on higher-value data center projects, particularly in fast-growing markets such as Austin, Central Texas, Daytona Beach and the Chicago suburbs. The company expects these acquisitions to contribute $250-$275 million in revenues during the second half of 2026.



EMCOR also highlighted that its acquisition strategy focuses on generating long-term revenue synergies rather than simply extracting cost savings, creating a compounding growth platform that enhances technical expertise, customer relationships and geographic diversification.

Diversified End Markets & Operational Investments Support Outlook

Beyond AI infrastructure, EMCOR continues to benefit from healthy demand across a wide range of resilient end markets, reducing its reliance on any single customer or industry. Management highlighted continued strength in water & wastewater, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, institutional, manufacturing and industrial, alongside robust demand for fire life safety services. EME also noted improving activity in warehousing, distribution and logistics projects, while HVAC retrofit work, building controls modernization, indoor air quality (IAQ) upgrades and energy-efficiency projects continue to generate meaningful aftermarket opportunities.



To support this expanding project pipeline, EMCOR is investing heavily in workforce training and development, prefabrication capabilities, Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) and advanced project delivery methods that improve labor productivity and execution quality. Although management acknowledged ongoing macro uncertainties, including tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, commodity price volatility, elevated interest rates and geopolitical risks, it expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate these challenges through disciplined project selection, pricing and operational execution.



Supported by these favorable demand trends, operational investments and record project visibility, EMCOR raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $20-$20.5 billion from $18.5-$19.25 billion previously while increasing its EPS outlook to $32-$33.25 (from $28.25-$29.75 expected earlier). Combined with its diversified market exposure and balanced capital allocation strategy, these operational investments position EMCOR to capitalize on long-term infrastructure spending and sustain profitable growth across multiple economic cycles.

EME Stock’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

EMCOR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported outstanding second-quarter 2026 results, wherein adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



Martin Marietta’s results benefited from strong organic performance and acquisition contributions. Aggregates shipments increased 17% to a record 61.6 million tons, supported by infrastructure and heavy nonresidential demand. Heavy nonresidential demand also benefits from data center, power-generation and warehouse construction. Martin Marietta raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $7.2-$7.4 billion, with a midpoint of $7.3 billion.



CRH plc CRH reported exceptional second-quarter 2026 financial results with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Positive pricing, favorable demand and acquisition contributions supported the quarterly growth. CRH completed 11 acquisitions during the quarter for $1.1 billion.



CRH reaffirmed 2026 net income guidance of $3.9-$4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1-$8.5 billion and earnings guidance of $5.60-$6.05 per share. The company expects public infrastructure spending and reindustrialization activity to support demand, while new-build residential conditions remain subdued.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quanta’s performance benefited from strong demand for grid, generation and data-center infrastructure, broader self-perform capabilities, efficient resource utilization and solid execution across both segments.



Quanta increased its 2026 revenue forecast to $39.3-$39.7 billion, representing a $4.55 billion increase at the midpoint from its prior outlook. Adjusted earnings are now projected to be in the range of $16.45-$16.95 per share, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $4.09 billion and $4.21 billion. Free cash flow is forecasted to be in the $2-$2.5 billion range.

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