Personal Finance

Growing Adoption of Model Portfolios Contributing to Muni ETF Growth

December 19, 2022 — 04:29 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Growing Adoption of Model Portfolios Contributing to Muni ETF Growth

It appears that the growing adoption of model portfolios is driving inflows into municipal ETFs. In fact, this year’s inflows to muni ETFs are double the average of the last three years, with total assets sitting at $105 billion. Investors added a record $27.8 billion into muni-bond ETFs this year. Mutual funds, on the other hand, lost more than $130 billion. According to estimates by Drew Pettit, director of ETF analysis and strategy at Citigroup Inc, nearly half of the inflows came from mutual fund holders selling shares at a loss to offset gains and swapping into ETFs. The continued adoption of model portfolios by advisors should contribute to even more muni ETF growth. In an article on WealthManagement.com, it was noted that model managers such as FMR LLC’s Strategic Advisers, Wealthfornt Advisors, and Creative Planning are some of the largest holders of Vanguard and Blackrock muni ETFs. Pettit indicated that advisors like automated, off-the-shelf products which allow them to focus more on client relationships and growing their business. In a recent interview he stated that “When model portfolios get their teeth into an ETF or a group of ETFs, you start to see this stable, almost constant, drip of money coming into these products. And it’s really hard to unseat that.”

Finsum:Muni Bond ETFs saw a record $27.8 billion in inflows this year as a result of the growing adoption of model portfolios by financial advisors.

  • model portfolios
  • ETFs
  • munis
  • inflows

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.