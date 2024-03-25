News & Insights

GrowGeneration To Repurchase Up To $6 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), a retailer and distributor of specialty hydroponic and organic gardening products, announced on Monday that its Board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $6 million of shares.

Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGeneration, said: "Today's announcement of our share repurchase program further underscores our conviction in the strength of our underlying business and our view that GrowGen shares remain undervalued. This program acts as one pillar of our shareholder value creation strategy as we continue to evaluate all potential uses for our strong balance sheet, including reinvesting in our brands, strategic acquisitions, and stock repurchases to enhance long-term shareholder value."

The share repurchase program will begin on April 1 and continue for up to one year.

