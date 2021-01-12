GrowGeneration Shares Hit by Analyst Downgrade but Still Offer Some Upside

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) wasn't the most popular marijuana company on the market Tuesday following a recommendation cut from an analyst tracking the hydroponics retailer. Alliance Global Partners prognosticator Aaron Grey downshifted his outlook on the shares; he now considers them a neutral from the previous buy.

At the same time, however, he boosted his price target on GrowGeneration stock to $54 per share. Formerly, this stood at $45.

In his research note, Grey wrote that despite the company's recent raise in guidance, its valuation is now full -- hence, the recommendation change to neutral.

Image source: Getty Images.

In contrast to nearly every other marijuana stock, GrowGeneration has been a big hit with investors since mid-2020. The company's two recent quarters have been profitable, while its top line has been growing at very attractive rates. Another factor that sets it apart is that, as a retailer of products for growers, it is not subject to the web of legal restrictions that limit marijuana companies more directly involved in the sale of the drug.

GrowGeneration is also an active and busy acquirer of hydroponic retail assets, a strategy that is quickly positioning it as a force in its still rather small segment.

With his adjustments, Grey is leaving some room for modest price appreciation despite the neutral recommendation. The new $54 per-share target is 7% above the stock's current level.

Speaking of that, GrowGeneration dipped by 2.4% in trading on Tuesday. This was worse than the essentially flatline performance of the S&P 500 index on the day.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GrowGeneration. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.