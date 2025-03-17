GrowGeneration Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG reported an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. The company reported a loss of 18 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company had recorded $6.7 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets related to prior acquisitions in the quarter. Including this, GRWG reported a loss per share of 39 cents in the quarter under review.

GrowGeneration Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GrowGeneration Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GrowGeneration Corp. Quote

GrowGeneration generated revenues of $37 million in the quarter under review, which declined 24.3% year over year due to 19 fewer retail locations in 2024. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.3 million. Comparable store sales in the quarter increased 1% from the prior year.

GRWG’s Margins Fall Y/Y in Q4

The cost of sales declined 17% year over year to $31 million in the quarter. Gross profit fell 47.4% year over year to $6.1 million. The gross margin was 16.3% in the quarter under review compared with 23.5% in the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to strategic rationalization of the company's product offerings for its restructuring plan.



Selling, general and administrative costs declined 12.8% year over year to $7 million in the quarter under review. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.1 million in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $3.7 million.

GrowGeneration’s Cash Position

At the end of 2024, GRWG had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $56.5 million. Inventory was $40 million, and prepaid and other current assets were $8 million at the 2024 end. Total current liabilities, including accounts payable, and accrued payroll and other liabilities, were $24 million at the end of 2024.

GRWG’s 2024 Results

GrowGeneration reported a loss per share of 82 cents in 2024. The company reported a loss of 76 cents in 2023.



GRWG generated revenues of $189 million in 2024, which declined 16.4% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190 million.

GrowGeneration’s 2025 Guidance

The company expects revenues between $170 million and $180 million for 2025.

GRWG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration shares have lost 47.4% compared with the industry’s 8.6% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Performances of Agricultural Products Stocks in Q4

Bunge Global SA BG reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 by a margin of 7%. The bottom line marked a 42% year-over-year plunge.



BG’s net revenues were $13.5 billion, down 9.3% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.8 billion.



West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 6 cents. The company incurred a loss of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.



WFG generated revenues of $1.41 billion, down 7.2% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion.

GrowGeneration’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

GRWG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the basic materials space is ArcelorMittal S.A. MT. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ArcelorMittal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MT’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. Its shares gained 17% in the last year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.