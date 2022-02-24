GrowGeneration (GRWG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 1, after market close.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $89.2 million, suggesting growth of 44% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 8 cents per share. The company reported earnings per share of 3 cents in the fourth quarter of 2020. The estimate has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q3 Results

GrowGeneration’s third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents marked a 17% improvement from the prior-year quarter. The company generated record revenues of $116 million, reflecting whopping year-over-year growth of 111%. While the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line beat the same. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.

Factors to Note

Last month, GrowGeneration revised its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company suffered unexpected pressures in fourth-quarter 2021 due to the slowdown in the hydroponics market. An over-supply of cannabis in California and slower-than-initially-anticipated licensing in the newly legalized state has been weighing on the industry currently. Supply-chain disruptions also remained headwinds throughout the quarter.



Nevertheless, GRWG provided revenue guidance between $88 million and $90 million for the to-be-reported quarter. The company reported sales of $62 million in the last year quarter.



GrowGeneration, however, anticipated a decline in same-store sales of 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, whereas it reported an increase of 58% in same-store sales in the prior-year quarter. The sales performance combined with one-time expenses is expected to lead to a loss between $2 million and $4 million in EBITDA on an adjusted basis. Notably, adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Meanwhile, higher store operating costs due to the opening of stores and acquired stores, and rising salary expenses on account of the increase in corporate staff to support expanding operations are likely to have weighed on the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven Zacks model does not predict a beat for GrowGeneration this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: GrowGeneration has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: GRWG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have plunged 84.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.