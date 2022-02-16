GrowGeneration (GRWG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GrowGeneration (GRWG) closed at $9.47, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GrowGeneration as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. On that day, GrowGeneration is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $89.21 million, up 44.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GrowGeneration. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GrowGeneration is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GrowGeneration has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.04 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRWG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.