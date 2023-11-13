GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Dip Y/Y

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG reported a loss per share of 12 cents in the third quarter of 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. The company had reported a loss per share of 12 cents in the third quarter of 2022.

GrowGeneration generated revenues of $55.7 million in third-quarter 2023, which declined 21% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $55 million.

Comparable store sales in the quarter declined 14.4% from the prior year at its 55 retail locations. Retail sales were down 13.6% year over year to $41.4 million in the quarter. E-commerce revenues in the quarter under review were $2.8 million, down from $3.1 million in the last year quarter. Revenues from non-retail operations were $11.5 million in the quarter, down from $19.8 million last year.

The cost of sales declined 25% year on year to $39.5 million in the quarter. The gross profit was down 12% year over year to $16 million. The gross margin was 29.1% in the quarter under review compared with 25.9% reported in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was driven by increased private label sales growth, pricing expansion and margin accretion from the development of GRWG’s distribution network and corresponding bulk-buy negotiations.

Store operating costs were $12 million compared with $13.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 14% to around $7.6 million in the quarter under review.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.9 million in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $2.7 million.

Financial Position

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, GrowGeneration had cash and short-term marketable securities of $66.6 million. Inventory was $76 million, and prepaid inventory and other current assets were $12.4 million at the quarter end. Total current liabilities, including accounts payable and accrued payroll and other liabilities, were $40.5 million at the quarter’s end.

2023 Guidance

GrowGeneration expects revenues between $220 million and $225 million in 2023. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected at a loss of $4 million to $6 million.

Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have plunged 67.3% against the industry’s 0.9% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GrowGeneration currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP and The Andersons Inc. ANDE. Each of these stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.57 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 65% in a year’s time.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. USAP’s shares gained 96% in the last year.

The consensus estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 32% in a year.



4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.