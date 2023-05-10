GrowGeneration (GRWG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG reported a loss per share of 10 cents in the first quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. The company had reported a loss per share of 9 cents in the first quarter of 2022.



GrowGeneration generated revenues of $56.8 million in first-quarter 2023, which declined 30.5% year over year. The results reflect the ongoing weakness in the cannabis industry. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.9 million. Comparable store sales in the quarter slumped 36.6% from the prior year at its 55 retail locations and e-commerce operations.



E-commerce revenues in the quarter under review were $3.3 million, down from $5.3 million in the last-year quarter. Revenues from non-retail operations rose to $14.2 million in the quarter from $12.2 million last year.



The cost of sales declined 32% year on year to $40.5 million in the quarter. The gross profit was down 26.4% year over year to $16 million. The gross margin was 28.7% in the quarter under review, compared with 27.1% reported in the prior year quarter.



Store operating costs were $13 million compared with $14.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses fell 28.8% to around $7 million in the quarter under review.. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.8 million in the quarter compared to the prior-year quarter’s loss of $0.7 million. The reported figure came above the company’s guidance of a loss of $2-$4 million.

Financial Position

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, GrowGeneration had cash and short-term marketable securities of $71.9 million. Inventory was $75.6 million, and prepaid inventory and other current assets were $8.2 million at the quarter-end. Total current liabilities, including accounts payable and accrued payroll and other liabilities, were $33.2 million at the quarter’s end.

2023 Guidance

GrowGeneration expects revenues between $250 million and $270 million in 2023. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to come within negative $4 million to a positive $1 million.

Price Performance

In the past year, GrowGeneration’s shares have lost 25.6% compared to the industry’s fall of 17%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GrowGeneration currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Gold Fields Limited GFI, Steel Dynamics STLD, and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI. GFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while STLD and AGI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.01. Earnings estimates have moved 6.3% north in the past 60 days. GFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 46.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ earnings per share is pegged at $15.99 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. STLD has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.7%, on average. The company has gained 26.6% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.47 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. AGI has gained 91.4% in a year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.