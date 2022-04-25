GrowGeneration (GRWG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GrowGeneration (GRWG) closed at $6.68, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 31.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GrowGeneration as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GrowGeneration is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 180%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.01 million, down 7.78% from the year-ago period.

GRWG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $426.33 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -76.19% and +0.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GrowGeneration. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 43.52% higher. GrowGeneration is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GrowGeneration currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.68, which means GrowGeneration is trading at a premium to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

