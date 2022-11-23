GrowGeneration (GRWG) Grows Base With 1st Store in New Jersey

Price PerformanceShares of GRWG have declined 67.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.6%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to ConsiderGRWG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Nucor NUE, Innospec IOSP and Bunge Limited BG. While BG flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NUE and IOSP carry a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nucor’s 2022 earnings per share projects a growth of 28.8% from the year-ago reading. NUE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average. Its shares have gained 27.5% in the past year. Innospec has a projected current-year earnings growth rate of 9.1% from the prior-year reported number. IOSP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. Shares of IOSP have increased 27.2% in a year. Bunge Limited has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.4% for the current year. BG’s earnings estimates have been revised 7.1% upward in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 18.7%. The stock has gained 7.7% during the year.
