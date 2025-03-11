GROWGENERATION Earnings Preview: Recent $GRWG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GROWGENERATION ($GRWG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,220,495 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

GROWGENERATION Insider Trading Activity

GROWGENERATION insiders have traded $GRWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SALAMAN (President) purchased 58,476 shares for an estimated $101,748

DARREN LAMPERT (CEO) purchased 57,467 shares for an estimated $100,567

GROWGENERATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of GROWGENERATION stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

