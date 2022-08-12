GrowGeneration CFO Jeff Lasher Steps Down; Greg Sanders Promoted To New Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - GrowGeneration Corp.(GRWG), a distributor of agriculture products, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lasher has resigned, with effect from August 12.

Subsequently, Greg Sanders, previously Vice President and Corporate Controller, has been promoted to the role of CFO.

Sanders has served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at GrowGen for nearly five years. He joined GrowGen with prior public company experience, having served for Enterprise Holdings and Arrow Electronics.

The company also promoted Stephen Kozey, previously Vice President of Legal, to General Counsel. He will report to CEO Darren Lampert.

