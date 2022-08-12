Markets
GRWG

GrowGeneration CFO Jeff Lasher Steps Down; Greg Sanders Promoted To New Finance Chief

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GrowGeneration Corp.(GRWG), a distributor of agriculture products, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lasher has resigned, with effect from August 12.

Subsequently, Greg Sanders, previously Vice President and Corporate Controller, has been promoted to the role of CFO.

Sanders has served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at GrowGen for nearly five years. He joined GrowGen with prior public company experience, having served for Enterprise Holdings and Arrow Electronics.

The company also promoted Stephen Kozey, previously Vice President of Legal, to General Counsel. He will report to CEO Darren Lampert.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRWG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular