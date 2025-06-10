GrowGeneration Buys Viagrow to Enhance E-commerce & Retail Presence

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG announced that it acquired a domestic supplier of gardening and hydroponic equipment, Viagrow. This deal aligns with GRWG’s strategy of driving growth through higher-margin proprietary brands and broadening customer base.

Details of GrowGeneration’s Viagrow Deal

Viagrow was founded in 1998 in Athens, GA. It provides a selection of gardening supplies and currently has $3 million in annual revenues. Viagrow's products are available at top retailers and online.



GrowGeneration will gain from Viagrow's strong presence in mass retail and e-commerce, as it will enhance GRWG’s ability to reach more customers and drive sales. The acquisition will further strengthen the company's omni-channel capabilities through improved e-commerce performance.



The deal also expands GrowGeneration’s capacity to deliver professional-grade cultivation solutions to home gardeners and small-scale growers. This will allow the company to tap into a rapidly growing consumer segment.



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to GrowGeneration’s gross margin in 2025. This will aid the company’s goal of achieving more than 30% margins through private-label expansion.



GRWG will get a foundation for expanding its proprietary brands into mass retail through national partnerships.



GrowGeneration will pay through a combination of cash and stock.

GRWG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 47.8% compared with the industry’s 12% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

