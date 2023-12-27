GROW Investment gets QDLP status in China

HONG KONG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - GROW Investment Group, an asset manager backed by Julius Baer and Lighthouse, has obtained approval from a Chinese regulator to raise funds for offshore investment, the firm said on Wednesday.

The group has been awarded Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) status. First launched in 2012 by China, the QDLP programme allows foreign and domestic fund managers to raise money from Chinese high-net worth individuals and institutions which is then fed into offshore funds.

As China forges ahead with opening its financial markets, an increasing number of global asset managers have tapped the market, with giants KKR KKR.N and BlackRock BLK.N receiving QDLP licences last year.

"After obtaining this qualification, GROW Investment Group will be able to fully utilize its global investment capabilities and product strategy advantages to provide global investment solutions to qualified investors in China," said William Ma, founding partner and chief investment officer of GROW.

The Shanghai-based manager, with 10 billion yuan ($1.40 billion) under management, obtained strategic investment from U.S. hedge fund manager Lighthouse and Swiss private bank Julius Baer in 2021 and 2022 respectively, it said in the statement.

($1 = 7.1463 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.