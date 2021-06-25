Grove IPO: 11 Things to Know About Cannabis Play GRVI Stock as Shares Fly High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) stock is surging higher on Friday following the successful launch of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about GRVI stock and the recent Grove IPO.

Let’s start off with the basic details of the IPO, which saw it offering 2.2 million shares at a price of $5 each.

This saw trading of the company’s shares start on Thursday with them trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the GRVI stock ticker.

The Grove IPO also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 330,000 shares at the initial price.

This has the offering set to close on Monday.

EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, is acting as the sole book-running manager of the Grove IPO.

So what does Grove do and why should investors be interested in its IPO.

Grove’s business deal in “developing, producing, marketing and selling raw materials, white label products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, Cannabidiol (‘CBD’).”

This has it selling to several consumer markets.

That includes “botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors.”

If yesterday’s trading volume of about 5 million shares is anything to go by, investors are taking great interest in GRVI stock today.

As of this writing, more than 24 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

GRVI stock was up 46.6% as of Friday morning.

