Grove Collaborative to go public via $1.5 bln deal with Branson-backed SPAC

Grove Collaborative, a maker of natural consumer products, agreed on Wednesday to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Branson, in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1.5 billion including debt.

