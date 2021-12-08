Grove Collaborative to go public via $1.5 bln deal with Branson-backed SPAC

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Grove Collaborative, a maker of natural consumer products, agreed on Wednesday to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Branson, in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1.5 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)

