Grove Collaborative to go public via $1.5 bln deal with Branson-backed SPAC
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Grove Collaborative, a maker of natural consumer products, agreed on Wednesday to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Branson, in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1.5 billion including debt.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru)
((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.