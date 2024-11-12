Grove Collaborative reports Q3 EPS (4c) vs (31c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $48.28M vs $61.75M last year. “We are making essential progress in our multi-year turnaround journey,” said Jeff Yurcisin, Chief Executive Officer of Grove Collaborative (GROV). “First, we want to reinforce that, amidst this transformation, our priorities remain clear: drive profitability, strengthen our balance sheet, foster revenue growth, and advance sustainability. When we deliver on these priorities, we will set the stage for being THE destination for conscientious customers who buy natural and environmentally-friendly products. There is also a strategic opportunity for us to expand how we talk about sustainability with our customers by educating them on products that are both good for them AND good for the planet – encompassing environmental AND human health in our differentiated offering. We’re excited to integrate this into our marketing, selection, and customer experience in the coming months. “

