GROVE COLLABORATIVE Earnings Preview: Recent $GROV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GROVE COLLABORATIVE ($GROV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,766,310 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.

GROVE COLLABORATIVE Insider Trading Activity

GROVE COLLABORATIVE insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,229

GROVE COLLABORATIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of GROVE COLLABORATIVE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

