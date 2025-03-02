GROVE COLLABORATIVE Earnings Preview: Recent $GROV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GROVE COLLABORATIVE ($GROV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,766,310 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.
GROVE COLLABORATIVE Insider Trading Activity
GROVE COLLABORATIVE insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,229
GROVE COLLABORATIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of GROVE COLLABORATIVE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. added 1,538,839 shares (+164.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,138,986
- GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 226,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,490
- GARDE CAPITAL, INC. removed 120,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $162,454
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 117,403 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,190
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 33,850 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,051
- LAIRD NORTON WETHERBY TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 28,254 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,273
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 26,231 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,461
