$GROV stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GROV stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,336,996 of trading volume.
$GROV Insider Trading Activity
$GROV insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) has made 13 purchases buying 95,808 shares for an estimated $121,015 and 0 sales.
- JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 42,735 shares for an estimated $50,423
- STUART LANDESBERG purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $17,676
- DAVID A. GLAZER purchased 7,205 shares for an estimated $8,274
$GROV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $GROV stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC added 281,575 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,126
- MORGAN STANLEY added 250,469 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,133
- INHERENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 128,294 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,196
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 43,629 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,899
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP removed 32,551 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,943
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 24,800 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,480
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 24,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,849
This article is not financial advice. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
