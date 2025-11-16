Groupon (WBAG:GRP2) Price Target Decreased by 10.69% to 27.47

The average one-year price target for Groupon (WBAG:GRP2) has been revised to € 27,47 / share. This is a decrease of 10.69% from the prior estimate of € 30,75 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 14,79 to a high of € 42,52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of € 30,51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRP2 is 0.37%, an increase of 36.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 32,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 10,181K shares representing 25.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Continental General Insurance holds 2,930K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,272K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 58.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRP2 by 71.78% over the last quarter.

Tyro Capital Management holds 1,091K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRP2 by 29.40% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 977K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing a decrease of 16.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRP2 by 85.46% over the last quarter.

