Groupon sees Q4 revenue $124M-$131M, consensus $141.93M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $14M-$19M. Guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
- Groupon reports Q3 GAAP EPS 33c vs ($1.31) last year
- Groupon options imply 21.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Groupon management to meet with Roth MKM
- Groupon participates in a conference call with Roth MKM
- GRPN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
