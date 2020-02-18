Groupon Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Groupon (GRPN) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $77.0 million or $0.14 per share, up from $46.2 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Adjusted net income of $44.6 million or $0.07 per share, compared with $61.2 million or $0.10 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter was $612.3 million, down 23% from last year's revenues of $799.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.15 per share and revenues of $709.35 million.

"We did not deliver the financial performance we expected during the fourth quarter and we recognize we must move swiftly to put Groupon back on a growth trajectory," said Groupon CEO Rich Williams.

Groupon also announced that its Board of Directors has approved, and will submit to Groupon's stockholders at the June 2020 Annual Meeting, a proposal to effect a reverse stock split of Groupon common stock at a ratio of between 1-for-10 and 1-for-12.

Groupon also announced that Valerie Mosley, Chairwoman and CEO of Valmo Ventures, LLC, and Helen Vaid, Global Chief Customer Officer for Pizza Hut, have been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective April 6.

