Markets
GRPN

Groupon Q4 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Groupon Inc. (GRPN) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders declined to $14.0 million or $0.47 per share, from $77.0 million or $2.62 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders plus assumed conversions was $15.1 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $44.6 million or $1.44 per share, in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the fourth-quarter was $343.1 million, down 44% or 46% FX-neutral compared with the fourth quarter 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $306.94 million for the quarter.

GRPN closed Thursday's regular trading at $36.97 down $1.58 or 4.10%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $4.39 or 11.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRPN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More