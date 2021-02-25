Groupon Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Groupon Inc. (GRPN) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders declined to $14.0 million or $0.47 per share, from $77.0 million or $2.62 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders plus assumed conversions was $15.1 million or $0.51 per share, compared to $44.6 million or $1.44 per share, in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the fourth-quarter was $343.1 million, down 44% or 46% FX-neutral compared with the fourth quarter 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $306.94 million for the quarter.

GRPN closed Thursday's regular trading at $36.97 down $1.58 or 4.10%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $4.39 or 11.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.