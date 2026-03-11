Groupon Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise 2% Year Over Year

Groupon GRPN posted earnings of 17 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported a loss of $1.2 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $132.71 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.25%. The figure increased 2% on a year-over-year basis (flat on an FX-neutral basis). The top-line growth was supported by continued momentum in North America Local, partially offset by Enterprise channel deceleration and underperformance in organic and owned marketing channels



Region-wise, North America’s revenues of $98.7 million missed the consensus mark by 6.58% and grew 2.1% year over year. International revenues of $34 million beat the consensus mark by 4.84% and increased 0.9% year over year (declined 6.3% on an FX-neutral basis)



Gross billings totaled $446.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a 4% year-over-year increase (up 2% on an FX-neutral basis).

Groupon, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Groupon, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Groupon, Inc. Quote

GRPN’s Quarterly Details

Local revenues of $124.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.14% and rose 4% year over year. North America Local revenues increased 4% year over year. International Local revenues grew 3.5% year over year (declined 3.7% on an FX-neutral basis). Excluding the Giftcloud divestiture and Italy, International Local revenues increased 9%.



Consolidated Travel revenues of $3.76 million missed the consensus mark by 10.26% and declined 13.2% year over year. North America Travel revenues decreased 17.5% year over year. International Travel revenues decreased 5% in the reported quarter (declined 13.1% on an FX-neutral basis).



On a consolidated basis, Goods revenues of $4.44 million beat the consensus mark by 4.01% and declined 27.3% year over year. North America Goods revenues declined 39.9%, and International Goods revenues decreased 17.8% year over year (24.7% excluding the foreign exchange effect).

GRPN’s Customer Metrics

At the end of the fourth quarter, Groupon had approximately 16.2 million active customers, up 5% from the same period of the year-ago quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.73%.



The company had approximately 11.1 million active customers based in North America, beating the consensus mark by 3.74%. GRPN had 5.2 million active international customers, beating the consensus mark by 2.36%.

Operating Details of GRPN

In the fourth quarter, Groupon’s consolidated gross profit grew 1.5% from the year-ago period’s levels to $120 million. North America's gross profit increased 2.6%, and International gross profit declined 1.6%, declining 8.2%, excluding the foreign exchange effect, on a year-over-year basis.



Consolidated gross margin was 90% of revenues, consistent with the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 10.3% year over year to $65 million. Marketing expenses increased 13.9% year over year to $48.6 million, representing 37% of revenues.



The company reported a GAAP operating income of $6.5 million compared with an operating income of $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $20.9 million.

GRPN's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Groupon exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $296.1 million, up from $238.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



In the fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $56.6 million compared with cash used of $20.5 million in the prior quarter.



Groupon reported a free cash flow of positive $53 million in the reported quarter compared with negative $24.6 million in the prior quarter.

GRPN's Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues in the band of $117 million to $120 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $13 million and $15 million. Groupon expects a negative free cash flow for the first quarter.



For 2026, the company expects revenues between $513 million and $523 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3% to 5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $70 million and $75 million. Groupon expects a positive free cash flow of at least $60 million for 2026.

Groupon’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, GRPN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are Etsy ETSY, FIGS FIGS and Five Below FIVE.



Etsy, FIGS and Five Below sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Etsy have declined 9.5% over the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Etsy’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.51 per share, up by 37.1% over the past 30 days.



FIGS shares have surged 127.4% in the past six-months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at 19 cents per share, up by 9 cents over the past 30 days.



Five Below shares have surged 58% in the past six-months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.30 per share, down by 4 cents over the past 30 days.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.