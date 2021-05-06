Markets
Groupon Q1 Results Beat Street View, Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) jumped about 8% in extended session Thursday after its first-quarter results trumped Wall Street expectations.

Groupon reported first-quarter profit of $14.56 million or $.48 per share, compared to a loss of $213.5 million or $7.53 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $7.5 million or $0.25 per share, compared to an adjusted loss of $46.2 million or $1.63 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the first-quarter was $263.8 million, down from $374.2 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $225 million for the quarter.

GRPN closed Thursday's regular trading at $48.94, down $1.82 or 3.59%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $3.81 or 7.79%, in the after-hours trade.

