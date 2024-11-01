Groupon put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Groupon (GRPN) with 2,635 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Nov-24 12 puts and Nov-24 8.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.44, while ATM IV is up nearly 26 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

