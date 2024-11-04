News & Insights

Stocks

Groupon participates in a conference call with Roth MKM

November 04, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Managing Director McGowan, along with CEO Senkypl and CFO Ponrt discuss the recently report 3Q results on a conference call to be held on November 13 at 10 am hosted by Roth MKM. Webcast Link

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.