Groupon participates in a conference call with Roth MKM

Managing Director McGowan, along with CEO Senkypl and CFO Ponrt discuss the recently report 3Q results on a conference call to be held on November 13 at 10 am hosted by Roth MKM. Webcast Link

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.