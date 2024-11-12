Groupon options imply 21.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Groupon (GRPN) is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 21.8%, or $2.52, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 16.3%.
