Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking five-year losses to 73%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 73% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 34% in the last year. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 11%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Groupon isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Groupon became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 17% per year is viewed as evidence that Groupon is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GRPN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

We know that Groupon has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Groupon will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Groupon shareholders are down 34% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Groupon , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

