Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 104% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) share price has soared 104% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 5.7% in 90 days). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 50% in the last three years.

Because Groupon made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Groupon actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 35%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 104% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GRPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Groupon in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Groupon has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 104% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Groupon that you should be aware of.

