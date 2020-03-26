Groupon Names Aaron Cooper Interim CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupon (GRPN) announced that Rich Williams is no longer serving as CEO. Also, Steve Krenzer is no longer serving in the role of Chief Operating Officer. Aaron Cooper, Groupon's President of North America, has been appointed interim CEO. The Board has formed a committee to lead the search for a permanent CEO.

Chairman Eric Lefkofsky said: "Aaron headed our North America business and is well-positioned to take on the CEO role at Groupon, as we conduct a full process to install a permanent successor. We have a deep bench of senior talent and the team is intensely focused on executing against our strategy during this unprecedented moment in time."

