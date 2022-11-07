Groupon, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Groupon, Inc. (GRPN):

Earnings: -$56.2 million in Q3 vs. $78.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.86 in Q3 vs. $2.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Groupon, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.6 million or -$0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.53 per share Revenue: $144.4 million in Q3 vs. $214.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.