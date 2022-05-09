Groupon, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Groupon, Inc. (GRPN):

Earnings: -$34.9 million in Q1 vs. $14.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.17 in Q1 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Groupon, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$23.9 million or -$0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.52 per share Revenue: $153.3 million in Q1 vs. $263.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155-$165 mln Full year revenue guidance: $670-$700 mln

