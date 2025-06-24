Groupon (GRPN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Groupon (GRPN) closed the most recent trading day at $36.10, moving -2.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.43%.

The online daily deal service's shares have seen an increase of 38.06% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 50.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $122.86 million, indicating a 1.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $500.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +115.89% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 600% higher. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Groupon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 155.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.14, so one might conclude that Groupon is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

