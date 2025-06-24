Is Groupon (GRPN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Groupon (GRPN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Groupon is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRPN's full-year earnings has moved 269.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GRPN has moved about 204% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Groupon is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Shake Shack (SHAK). The stock has returned 4.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Shake Shack's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Groupon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.8% so far this year, so GRPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Shake Shack belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #150. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.

Groupon and Shake Shack could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

