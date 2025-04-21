Groupon (GRPN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Groupon (GRPN) ending at $18.78, denoting a -1.11% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the online daily deal service had gained 11.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Groupon is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 433.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.5 million, down 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $497.1 million, indicating changes of +83.44% and +0.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Groupon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 76.79% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Groupon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

