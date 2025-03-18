Groupon (GRPN) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Groupon (GRPN) closed the latest trading day at $15.93, indicating a -0.31% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

The the stock of online daily deal service has risen by 24.55% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Groupon in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 416.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $115.71 million, indicating a 5.99% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.20 per share and a revenue of $495.97 million, indicating changes of +86.75% and +0.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

