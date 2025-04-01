Groupon (GRPN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Groupon (GRPN) ended the recent trading session at $18.55, demonstrating a -1.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the online daily deal service had gained 79.96% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Groupon will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.16, reflecting a 366.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.47 million, down 6.18% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $496.98 million, indicating changes of +90.73% and +0.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.15% higher. Groupon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

