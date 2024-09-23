Groupon (GRPN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Groupon (GRPN) standing at $10.68, reflecting a -1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

The online daily deal service's shares have seen a decrease of 20.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Groupon in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 216.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $122.45 million, reflecting a 3.18% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $514.51 million, signifying shifts of +190.38% and -0.08%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Groupon presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Groupon has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.08 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

