Groupon (GRPN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Groupon (GRPN) closed at $33.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.12% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a gain of 23.63% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.59%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $122.86 million, down 1.41% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.3 per share and a revenue of $500.25 million, indicating changes of +119.87% and +1.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 495.65% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Groupon is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 117.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.96, which means Groupon is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

