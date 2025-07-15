Groupon (GRPN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Groupon (GRPN) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving -3.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a loss of 4.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $122.86 million, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.3 per share and a revenue of $500.25 million, indicating changes of +119.87% and +1.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 21.33% increase. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Groupon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 111.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.92, which means Groupon is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

