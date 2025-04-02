Groupon (GRPN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Groupon (GRPN) closed at $18.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a gain of 80.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Groupon will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 366.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.47 million, reflecting a 6.18% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

GRPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $496.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.73% and +0.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 31.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Groupon presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.