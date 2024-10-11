Groupon (GRPN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Groupon (GRPN) standing at $10.67, reflecting a +1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a loss of 3.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Groupon will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 150% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.02 million, down 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $511.06 million, demonstrating changes of +190.38% and -0.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Groupon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.47, which means Groupon is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

